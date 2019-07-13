Following years of easing to the title, it looks like Celtic finally have a genuine contender to deal with this season.

Rangers finished just nine points behind Neil Lennon’s side last year, and Steven Gerrard’s side seemingly look to kick on from here following a strong summer of recruitment.

According to The Express, Neil Lennon doesn’t feel the pressure to spend following Steven Gerrard’s side making moves in the summer window.

In talking about not wanting to get one up on their rivals, Lennon said “I can’t affect what Rangers do, It’s not one of those situations where if they spend £4m, then we want to spend £8m.”

He went on to say “we have to focus on ourselves. You can’t affect what’s going on elsewhere. You can’t – and we won’t.”

It’s a wise strategy from Lennon, as according to the same report, former Rangers chairman David Murray stated back in 2000 that “For every five pounds Celtic spend, we will spend ten.”

Although that kind of talk got the fans on side, it eventually led to Rangers being liquidated, with it taking them seven seasons to get back to the point where they can realistically challenge Celtic for the title.

So far this summer, Rangers have signed Jake Hastie, Sheyi Ojo, Jordan Jones, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Greg Stewart, George Edmundson and Filip Helander. Helander’s move was only completed today and will cost around £3.5m according to the BBC

The same report from the Express states Celtic have spent over £10m this summer, with the club bringing in Luca Connell, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and Christopher Jullien with that money.

Celtic still have to improve their options at right-back, after Mikael Lustig departed and Kristoffer Ajer had to fill in there against FK Sarajevo in last week’s Champions League win.

It looks set to be an exciting title race this season following the moves Gerrard has made to strengthen his squad this summer, and although he wont admit it, Lennon must know that more signings are needed to ensure they retain the Scottish Premiership this season.