Out of favour Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph could well be on his way out of the club this summer with Everton very close to signing him.

According to BBC Sport, Everton are close to signing Delph on a transfer fee of around £10 million. Everton have already signed Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes on a permanent basis. Marco Silva seemingly feels that the addition of Delph who has his fair share of experience, could be useful to the club’s midfield that has the likes of Andre Gomes, James McCathy and Gana Gueye.

Delph who joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2015, has been unable to establish himself as a regular at the club due to injuries. Last season, Delph made three starts for City during the first couple of months. However, he featured infrequently after the turn of the year – playing just five City games in 2019 – with Delph’s last Premier League appearance being a substitute outing against Huddersfield Town in January. All in all, Delph made 20 appearances for City, providing an assist against Crystal Palace.

Despite making sporadic appearances for Manchester City, Delph was part of the England squad for the UEFA Nations League Finals and even captained the team during the third place playoff against Switzerland after Harry Kane was subbed off.

Manchester City already have the likes of Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden in central midfield. With the addition of Rodri to that list, it seems very unlikely that Delph would be able to get any significant playing time in tournaments other than the League Cup and FA Cup.