Man United transfer target not included in club’s pre-season squad due to ace sealing “possible transfer”

Man United transfer target Matthijs De Ligt has been left out of Ajax’s squad for pre-season, with the club confirming that this is due to him sealing a “possible transfer”.

According to the BBC, Man United have been linked with making a move for the talented 19-year-old this summer, and amid this, the player has been left out of Ajax’s squad for their pre-season.

In the same report from the BBC, in regards to De Ligt, Ajax stated “[We] left Saturday afternoon with 28 players to the training camp in Bramberg, Austria. Awaiting a possible transfer, Matthijs de Ligt does not travel with the group.”

However, despite this information, it looks like the Red Devils are going to miss out on signing De Ligt, as he’s reportedly set to sign for Juventus in a deal worth £71.6M according to the Metro.

If De Ligt does end up moving to Turin, United will be missing out on a huge coup, as the Dutch international showed last year that he’s got the potential to reach the very top in the near future.

The youngster was instrumental in his side winning both the Eredivise and the Dutch Cup, with De Ligt also playing a big role in his side’s venture to the Champions League semi finals.

Following this report, it seems like De Ligt is definitely on his way out of Ajax, however United aren’t going to be the one’s signing him, news that will come as a big blow to the club.