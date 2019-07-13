One of Manchester United’s biggest stars has admitted that he his future will be clearer very soon, the out of favour ace has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku told reporters that “you guys will know something next week”, when asked about his future following United’s preseason victory against Perth Glory earlier today.

The report highlights that the Belgian star is eyeing the exit door as he’s become frustrated with being reduced to a fringe role for the Red Devils following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as manager.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer, however, a potential switch to Italy is yet to materialise as United are standing firm on their asking price of around £75m for the out of favour striker.

The Manchester outfit have also knocked back the Italian club’s attempts to prop up a transfer bid by offering to exchange players, it’s understood that United are seeking a full cash payment for Lukaku’s services.

Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations since his marquee move to United from Everton, the forward endured a very difficult season last time out – which led to him being cast aside by Solskjaer.

The striker’s below-par performances led to him losing his place as the focal point of United’s attack to England international Marcus Rashford, with Lukaku now playing second fiddle to Rashford – a move could be needed to get the star’s career back on track.

Lukaku should be hoping that Inter and United can come to an agreement very soon, as per the Guardian, the 26-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s primary targets this summer – it’s understood that the former Chelsea boss is a huge admirer of the Belgian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoed Lukaku’s coy remarks over his future, here’s what the Norwegian had to say following United’s preseason victory, as per the Evening Standard:

“Let’s see when the season starts – we’ve not had any bids we’re considering.”

“All my conversations I will keep confidential, that’s my privilege and I can promise them (the players) that I won’t tell them our discussions.”

“There’s been so much speculation, but he should be fit for Wednesday. He trained with the team yesterday, but wasn’t useful today to risk him to be fair.”

It certainly seems as though Lukaku will need a move away from Old Trafford to reignite his career.