Despite a recent setback in negotiations, Manchester United remain interested in signing one of the Premier League’s biggest talents this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are still interested in signing highly-rated Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. Negotiations between the two clubs have hit a stumbling block recently, United value the ace at around £20m, whereas the Magpies aren’t willing to sell for less than £50m, as per ESPN.

Sky Sports News also understand that Longstaff is keen on a move to Old Trafford, however, the ace won’t push for a move if Newcastle stick to their firm stance of not selling the midfielder:

Manchester United weighing up what they're willing to offer Newcastle for Sean Longstaff. He's hopeful a deal can be agreed to have the opportunity to speak to Man United. But he understands if Newcastle won’t sell and is fully committed to the club — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 12, 2019

It’s not surprising to see that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the Geordie lad as a potential signing, the Norwegian would like to bring young and hungry players to Old Trafford, as he’s tasked with a major rebuild of the Red Devils this summer.

The Magpies midfielder would be following in the footsteps of highly-rated youngsters Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, should he be given the chance to move to United.

The 21-year-old central midfielder made nine Premier League appearances for the Tyneside club before being hit with a devastating injury in the latter stages of last season, the star is recovering well and fans will be hoping to see the midfielder pick up where he left off next season – whether that be for Newcastle or United.

Longstaff’s signing would solve a major crisis for Solskjaer at United, the Red Devils legend needs to transform his midfield ranks this summer.

Superstar Paul Pogba has largely failed to live up to expectations since his return to Old Trafford, aggressive midfielder Ander Herrera has left to join PSG this summer and former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic was unflattering last season.

With Pogba moving into a more attacking role since Solskjaer’s appointment; that leaves Matic, youngster Scott McTominay and Fred – last season’s marquee signing who looks like the latest United flop, in the middle of the park.

Longstaff is a well-rounded midfielder who would challenge United’s stars, the youngster has shown that he has the tools to come in and become an important first-team player for the Red Devils next season.