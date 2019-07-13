Manchester United have lost one of their biggest academy prospects this summer after the star rejected a new contract, the ace is on the radar of this European giant.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United academy sensation Mipo Odubeko has left the Old Trafford outfit after rejecting a new contract. It’s understood that the 16-year-old starlet is being courted by European powerhouses Bayern Munich, as well as Fiorentina and Feyenoord.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has also attracted the interest of Premier League clubs Newcastle and Burnley.

Odubeko was phenomenal for United’s academy sides last season, the attacker scored a sensational 35 goals – leading him to be regarded as one of the Red Devils’ hottest young prospects.

The star’s contract expired at the end of June and the ace rejected an extension, with it being understood that the starlet believes his development would be better served elsewhere.

The Irish Independent also understand that the free-scoring youngster was offered a two-year extension by the Red Devils, however, the ace has more lucrative offers on the table.

Odubeko also stars for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-17 side, United will be kicking themselves if Odubeko goes on to develop as a star in the future. It says it all about United’s current state that one of their highly-rated youngsters has decided to leave.