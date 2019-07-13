Manchester United’s chances of securing the marquee signing of this superstar are over, the star’s agent ruled the Red Devils out of a move with his latest comments.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho would find it incredibly difficult to move back to the Premier League, unless it was with former club Liverpool. This is according to the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who claimed that Coutinho wouldn’t be keen on a move to one of Liverpool’s rivals.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in moves for the Brazilian star, United will be kicking themselves after the comments from Coutinho’s agent.

Only a handful of clubs have the financial power to pull off a swoop for Coutinho, the Brazilian’s reluctance to move to one of Liverpool’s rivals could seriously hinder Barcelona’s chances of selling the out of favour star this summer, Cadena Ser understand that the Catalan giants are willing to sell for around £80million.

Coutinho switched Anfield for the Camp Nou 18 months ago, the attacking midfielder joined the Spanish giants in a sensational deal worth a total of up to £142m, as per BBC Sport.

Coutinho was dissapointing for Ernesto Valverde’s side last season, the 27-year-old only managed to score eight goals and provide two assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

There’s no doubt that Coutinho needs a move away in order to reignite his career, something that is looking increasingly unlikely as the transfer window goes on.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have yet to receive a single worthwhile offer for the Brazilian international.