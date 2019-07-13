Menu

“Mourinho to Bruce within a month” – these fans react to rumours of Steve Bruce being linked with Newcastle United job

You have to feel sorry for Newcastle fans, as they’ve had put up with a lack of investment and relegation recently.

Now, they’ve gone from the prospect of a takeover and Jose Mourinho taking charge to trying to lure Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday.

There was some excitement for Magpie fans last month, as The Mirror reported that Jose Mourinho would be willing to speak to the new Newcastle owners, should a takeover bid go through.

Understandably, they haven’t reacted with tremendous excitement to the BBC’s report that states that the club have been in talks to bring Steve Bruce in as the next manager.

The Newcastle job is available after Rafa Benitez left the post in the summer, having been unable to agree a new contract.

Bruce isn’t an inspiring appointment given his time as Sunderland manager, and his average record with various English clubs.

He did manage an FA Cup final with Hull City, but an overall win percentage of 38.5% isn’t wholly inspiring, especially when you consider he spent a lengthy amount of time managing in the Championship.

It must be said that nothing has been confirmed yet, however judging by some fan reaction on Twitter, it’s fair to say it’s not a positive outlook from the Newcastle faithful.

Some are even unhappy at the link, with others furious that previous players and managers have appeared in the media attempting to spin it positively for Newcastle.

 

Even fans of other clubs have come out to feel sorry for Newcastle fans.

To make things even worse for Steve Bruce, fans of his current club Sheffield Wednesday are furious with him for holding talks with Mike Ashley:

It remains to be seen whether Bruce will makes a move to Newcastle, but it’s a fairly unique situation he’s managed to engineer for himself, as fans of his old club don’t want him back, and fans of his possible new club don’t want him either.

