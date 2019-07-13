One of Liverpool’s biggest stars has been urged to leave Anfield and join this European giant by his national team chief, this would be a sensational move for the star.

According to Mirror Football, Senegalese FA boss Saee Seck believes that Sadio Mane should leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid this summer. The Lions chief believes that the 27-year-old has fulfilled his potential with the Reds and thinks he should take on a new challenge in the Spanish capital.

Mane has been linked with a move to Madrid in recent months following his exceptional performances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane is a massive admirer of the forward and the La Liga giants are prepared to pay up to €130m (£116m) for the ace.

Mane has established himself as one of the best attackers in the world following his red-hot form last season, the Senegalese star managed to score 26 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions last season.

Here’s what Seck told the Mirror regarding a potential move to the Spanish captial for Mane:

“Everybody in the world knows that Mane is in the top ten best footballers in the world and he has achieved significant success at Liverpool in the past season,”

“He alongside Mo Salah and Firmino are phenomenal. But this is football and he won the Champions League last season and he has the chance to go to Madrid. For me I think it’s the best club in the world, even if I am a Barcelona fan I still think Real is the best and Mane should be thinking of that offer seriously.

“The career of a footballer is very short and sometimes you don’t get the chance a lot so if it’s there, and I think Zidane likes him, why not?

“He played in Southampton and when the chance came he took it and went to Liverpool and he has held the challenge well in England. I think he will do well with another challenge in another country.” Mane has managed to continue his exceptional form into this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Liverpool star is one of the tournament’s standout performers – netting three goals and providing two assists so far. Mane will be in action for Senegal in their Semi-Final clash against Tunisia tomorrow evening.