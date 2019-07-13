Admittedly it would be shocking for a new signing to say anything negative about his new club, but Filip Helander sounds particularly pleased to have made the move to Rangers.

The BBC confirmed today that the Swede has made the £3.5m pound move from Bologna, and signs a four year contract.

The Swedish international centre-back looks set to partner Connor Goldson in defence for the upcoming season, and certainly looks an upgrade on Joe Worrall who was prone to errors last season.

Helander spoke to the Daily Record about making the move and had a lot of praise for his new club and the fans. He said: “I am delighted to be joining Rangers, it’s a special club with tremendous fans and a unique history.

He was also keen to point out the prospect of working with Steven Gerrard was a draw for him: “The opportunity to work with a manager like Steven Gerrard was an easy decision to make”

Rangers know that they will need to win most games this season to take the title from Celtic, and the new signing certainly sounds like he has the attitude to cope with the pressure and expectation of winning every game. He went on to say: “I’ve come here to battle for every point and to win trophies and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and getting started.”

Helander stands at 6’4″, and will get the chance to play in Europe this season with Rangers currently competing in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

If he can impress then he has every chance of adding to his 10 international caps.