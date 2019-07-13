No offers: Barcelona could struggle to offload want-away superstar this summer

Barcelona are reportedly yet to receive a single serious offer for Philippe Coutinho this summer which has raised doubts over whether or not he’ll get an exit.

As noted by the Metro, the 27-year-old is said to be keen on a departure from the Nou Camp ahead of the new season as he has struggled to hit top form since moving to Spain from Liverpool in January 2018.

Having failed to entirely convince, it has led to question marks being raised over his future with the reigning La Liga champions, as noted in the report above, but it doesn’t seem as though it will be particularly easy to find a solution.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have yet to receive a tangible offer for the Brazilian international, leading to fears that the touted interest in signing him this summer may not develop into an actual exit.

There is still plenty of time remaining in the summer transfer window and so the situation can quickly change, but particularly after the signing of Antoine Griezmann this week, which was made official by the Catalan giants on Friday, it raises further doubts over where Coutinho fits in.

Griezmann is expected to form an attacking trident alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi by many, and so it’s unclear where Coutinho will be deployed as competition is fierce in midfield already with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur to name but a few battling for places.

Based on the report above though, Barcelona may have no option but to keep Coutinho on and hope that Valverde is able to find a balance in his starting XI, perhaps playing the creative ace behind the front three on the left of a midfield trio.