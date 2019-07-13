‘Nobody in Barcelona has contacted me’ – Blaugrana target’s agent rubbishes rumours amid €112M transfer links

Lautaro Martinez’s agent has reportedly rubbished talk of his client moving to Barcelona by claiming that no one at the Nou Camp has contacted him regarding the Argentine.

Martinez, who spent this summer at the Copa America with Lionel Messi’s Argentina, is reportedly a target for the Spanish giants, with Radio La Red, via Sport, stating that the club are willing to fork out €112M to sign the forward.

Not much else has been made of a potential move to Barca for Martinez other than this, however that hasn’t stopped the player’s agent rubbishing talk of his client possibly joining the La Liga giants.

According to FCInterNews, via Goal, Martinez’s agent has spoken about the rumours linking the Inter star with Barca, stating “at the moment he only thinks of Inter and is happy in Inter. Nobody in Barcelona has ever contacted me.”

Barca aren’t really in need of any more striking options this season, after they announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid yesterday, thus these words from Martinez’s agent could be a blessing in disguise.

Martinez had a pretty average record with Inter last year, as he only managed to score nine times in 35 appearances in all competitions, a record that isn’t exactly brilliant for a player of his ability.

The Argentine is only 21 years old in fairness, and he showed last year that he’s got bags of potential in his locker.

Although, we don’t think his potential is enough to warrant a €112M transfer, and it looks like he’s isn’t even going to get that given these words from his agent.