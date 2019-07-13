Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United star’s injury is “not a bad one” after ace was taken off in pre-season friendly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Luke Shaw’s injury isn’t serious, after the Man United defender was taken off during their 2-0 win over Perth Glory earlier today.

Shaw was taken off towards the end of the match, with the England international then being replaced by James Garner, who eventually ended up bagging United’s second.

According to the Sun, Shaw limped off due to a problem in his hamstring during United’s match earlier today, however Red Devils fans need not worry, as Solskjaer has confirmed that the problem isn’t serious.

Speaking about Shaw after the match, Solskjaer stated “You saw him still after he made a signal that he wanted to come off that he kept on running so is not a bad one but we did it as a precaution.”

This news will be music to United fans’ ears, as we’re sure they’d be devastated to see Shaw pick up a serious injury given the fitness problems he’s already faced during his time at Old Trafford.

Since joining United, Shaw has missed a total of 96 games due to injury, with the England ace suffering awful luck on that particular front during his time at Old Trafford.

We’re sure United fans would’ve been worried about Shaw’s injury given his history, however given Solskjaer’s words, it seems as if they can breath easy.