Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be about to hand Paul Pogba the captaincy at Old Trafford for the new season according to journalist James Ducker.

As per Ducker’s official Twitter account, the Telegraph journalist confirmed that Solskjaer could give Pogba the armband for the club’s 2019/20 campaign, news that comes amid reports that the Frenchman is keen to leave.

Solskjaer says Paul Pogba will be under consideration for the captaincy next season. Asked about Lukaku's future and whether he expects him to be a #MUFC player at the start of the season, he said: "We'll see." Said it was "private" when asked if he'd told Lukaku he wants to stay — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 13, 2019

According to the Times, Pogba is ‘determined’ to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer, however one would assume that should he be handed the captaincy by Solskjaer, it could be enough to convince him to stay.

The saga revolving around Pogba’s future with United has been going on for quite some time now, although it could all come to an end should he be made Red Devils skipper by Solskjaer in the near future.

Pogba showed through his performances for United last year, and his displays with France at last summer’s World Cup, that he has the potential to be one of, if not THE, best player on the planet one day, thus we’re sure some fans will be ever-so-keen to see him stay.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will make Pogba his side’s captain for the upcoming campaign, however we’re sure that if he were to, it would be a clear sign that the Frenchman is at Old Trafford to stay.

Might be worth keeping an eye on this one, United fans…