According to reports, Arsenal are set to face further frustration in the transfer market with the news that one of their key targets, Kieran Tierney, is set to be out for an extended period of time due to injury.

The National reported yesterday that Tierney was experiencing discomfort after an old injury, Osteitis pubis, had started to trouble him again, with Neil Lennon under the impression that the player could be out for around a month or so.

It’s also stated that the Scot had an operation on a double hernia earlier in the summer, with the player responding well to that.

The Daily Record have previously stated that Arsenal want to sign Tierney this summer following the news that Nacho Monreal is to terminate his contract with the Gunners.

Another report from the Daily Record notes that the Gunners believe they can sign Tierney for as little as £22M, a great price to pay for a player of his quality.

It seems like this injury to Tierney could cast that move into doubt, as you’d assume that Arsenal are going to want someone who’s able to play straight away at the start of the season.

Moreover, if Tierney’s injury is serious, we doubt the player would be able to pass a medical with the Gunners, another element that could potentially harm the player’s chances of moving to the club.

However, on the other hand, Unai Emery’s side may see this as an opportunity to get Tierney on the cheap, just as long as they can play on fears of the player’s long-term fitness.

Tierney is a key part of Celtic’s team, and has over 100 league appearances despite being just 22 years old.

He’s a solid defender, who also possesses electric pace and loves to get forward, thus he would suit the Premier League, and Arsenal, should he ever make a move to the Emirates.

However, whether he will in fact seal a move to the north London side this summer remains to be seen.