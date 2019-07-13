PSG fearful of losing a number of promising stars due to lack of future first team opportunities

One of the drawbacks of trying to buy success quickly is it can really hinder the progress of your young players.

Ever since PSG were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments, they have spent large amounts of money trying to bring domestic and European success. As a result, it’s easy to forget they have produced some great young players in that time.

In the past few years, all of Adrien Rabiot, Alphonse Areola, Odsonne Edouard, Jean Kevin Augustin and many others have been brought through the youth ranks of the club.

However, there is a worry among club officials that the lack of a clear pathway to the first team will lead to many of their most prized youngsters moving on in the near future.

L’Equipe have reported that club executives have stepped up efforts this week to find solutions for their talented youngsters.

At the moment, it looks like Loic Mbe Soh, Azzedine Toufiqui, Garissone Innocent and Virgiliu Postolachi are poised to move on, with three of these players having offers to leave.

There are also doubts over the futures of Arthur Zagre and Metehan Guclu, however Guclu could leave on loan for now, with his future to be discussed when he returns ahead of the new season.

It represents a worrying trend where both young and senior players want to leave the Paris club, albeit for different reasons.

The youngsters simply want more playing time, whereas The Guardian reports that Neymar is unhappy at PSG and wants a transfer.

PSG have won six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles, yet they consistently falter in the knock-out stages of the Champions League, memorably going out to Man United last year thanks to a late penalty in Paris.

The club may start to look less attractive to players if the league is guaranteed but a lack of progress in Europe leaves them lacking in motivation.

At least PSG have recognised they have a problem with players looking to leave, it just remains to be seen if they can find a solution to keep them happy.