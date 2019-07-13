Steven Gerrard has moved today to sign Swedish International Filip Helander for £3.5m from Bologna.

The signing was confirmed earlier by the BBC, with the Swede looking set to partner Connor Goldson in the heart of defence this season.

According to the Daily Record this is Rangers’ biggest signing since they signed Nikica Jelavic in 2010. This would make Helander the most expensive signing since the club was liquidated and reformed in 2012.

The BBC reports that the defender has signed a four year deal with the Ibrox club.

Standing at 6″4, the centre-back has 10 international caps and played in 60 Serie A games for Bologna since joining them in 2016.

He only played 20 games last season, mainly due to a change of manager which saw him frozen out as the team went on a good run of form that eventually saw them escape relegation.

He’s not renowned for being particularly quick, but is mentally strong and possesses great positional awareness.

He will have to adapt from a more technical and tactical league in Serie A, to coping with the relentless pace and physical nature of the Scottish Premiership, but if he can do that, then he looks set to be a great signing to help address the defensive frailties that hampered Steven Gerrard’s men in their title push last season.