Real Madrid misfit edging towards joining La Liga rivals after exit talks stall with Euro giants

Real Madrid ace James Rodriguez is reportedly inching closer and closer to a stay in Madrid with rivals Atletico after talks with Napoli stalled.

According to AS, James looks set to stay in Madrid, but by moving from Real Madrid to city rivals, Atletico.

The Rojiblancos have already made a statement this summer by signing 19-year-old Portuguese wonderkid, Joao Felix, for a club record fee ahead of Antoine Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona, which was confirmed on Friday.

Napoli were thought to be in pole position for the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner with James alleged to have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Neapolitans according to AS reporter Manu Sainz, but talks with Napoli have since stalled and Atletico have entered the picture:

“Atletico Madrid could be the final destination.

“He is a player that likes ‘Cholo’ Simeone a lot, he is very pleased with the athleticism of Atletico and James would be crazy to return to play in the capital of Spain, he is very much in love with Madrid but would be a ‘Plan B’ because the first option is to move at Naples, with whom he has already committed himself verbally.”

James has spent the last two seasons on loan in Germany with Bayern Munich, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles after having his future at Real Madrid put into doubt.

Real President, Florentino Perez, is eager to offload the attacking midfielder in order to create funds to assist their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as noted by AS.

The report adds that Perez is willing to accept a fee of €42 million for James, a loss of €34 million from the €76 million Los Blancos paid in 2014. James would be a welcome addition at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after the aforementioned Griezmann’s departure to Barcelona was confirmed yesterday.