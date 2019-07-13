Menu

‘Shouldn’t even be at the club’ – These Man Utd fans fume over star’s inclusion in XI vs Perth Glory

It may only be a pre-season friendly, but these Man Utd fans are not impressed with one man’s inclusion in the starting XI vs Perth Glory.

The Red Devils are set to step up their preparations for the new campaign with their first run out on their tour of Australia, with the clash against Perth an opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to assess his options and the fitness of key players.

At this early stage of the year, it’s about testing things out and ensuring his players are all gaining valuable match fitness to be ready for the new campaign to start.

Unfortunately for Ashley Young, the decision to name him in the starting line-up against Perth, as captain no less, hasn’t gone down well with the majority of fans leaving comments on the club’s official Twitter post, as seen below.

The defensive stalwart brings experience and leadership to the table, but at 34 years of age and coupled with the summer signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it’s left some of these fans scratching their head and wondering why Young has still been named in the XI.

Ultimately, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Solskjaer made wholesale changes as the game went on to give everyone a run out, while the expectation is surely that Wan-Bissaka will be the first-choice right back and Luke Shaw will be deployed on the left this season.

For now though, Solskjaer is just keeping things ticking over and is likely to try out different players over pre-season to ensure that he has a full squad at his disposal for the competitive games to come.

That isn’t much of a consolation to these fans though…

