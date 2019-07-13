Diego Simeone has turned his attention to this Premier League star as he looks to bolster Atletico Madrid’s squad after losing several key players this summer.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Watford star Roberto Pereyra this summer, the playmaker is one of Watford’s most important players.

This is according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nico Schira:

According to a report from Football Italia last month, the Hornets value the star at around €20m (£18m).

Diego Simeone has a major rebuild on his hand with Atletico this summer, the Spanish giants have lost several key players already and they need to add some talent all across the pitch.

In midfield, Atleti have lost superstar central midfielder Rodri and winger Gelson Martins – a player of Pereyra’s talents would be a great addition to the squad given his versatility. Pereyra has played as an attacking midfielder and as a winger during his career.

Pereyra helped Watford to a 11th-place finish in the Premier League last season, the Argentinian ace scored six goals in 33 league appearances.

Pereyra has previous experience of being at a ‘big club’, the ace played with Italian giants Juventus for two years, now Pereyra has had the time to mature and develop his game he may welcome another opportunity to play for a top club. At 28 years old, a move to Atletico could realistically be Pereyra’s last chance to play for a top club before he hangs up his boots, the star would have the chance to challenge for silverware in Spain and also test himself in the Champions League with Los Rojiblancos.