Steven Gerrard has made a concerted effort to improve the Rangers defence this summer, with George Edmundson and Filip Helander already signed. He also looks set to try and entice to former Liverpool teammate Martin Skrtel to Glasgow for a third time since he took over.

The Daily Record reported yesterday that the Slovakian had confirmed that he was in talks with Rangers over a potential move this summer.

There are two things of note that could influence if he makes the move to Ibrox. Firstly Rangers already have Goldson, Katic, Edmundson and now Helander capable of playing centre-back, so its not nailed on that Skrtel would be first choice at the club.

The signing of Helander was confirmed on the Rangers website earlier today.

Secondly the Daily Record report states Skrtel told Slovakian media that he has a few offers on the table. He said: “My agent made interviews with Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Parma, Olympiacos and Glasgow Rangers. But I can’t say anything more for now.”

It certainly seems he’s giving consideration to making the move to join former Liverpool teammate Gerrard in Glasgow, but nothing looks concrete.

In a separate report in the Daily Record last month, they confirmed this would be the third time that Gerrard has tried to sign Skrtel for Rangers.

Rangers only conceded 27 league goals last season, however they did look shaky at times in defence, and it’s reflected in their focus on signing defensive players so far this window.

At this point Skrtel would bring great experience, but would also be a short term fix, so Gerrard may be better set going with Goldson and Helander to build a long term partnership next season.

Skrtel and Gerrard played together at Liverpool for seven years between 2008 and 2015. Skrtel was a popular player at Anfield but only won one trophy – the League Cup in 2012.

Gerrard, however, also won two FA Cups, a further two League Cups, a UEFA Cup and the Champions League.