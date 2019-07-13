Talks held: Tottenham receive bid for €28m-rated star, personal terms already agreed

Tottenham reportedly held talks with Roma this week, with the Italian giants said to have put a €20m offer on the table for Toby Alderweireld.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Mauricio Pochettino in recent years, but his future has been complicated by the fact that his current contract will expire in 12 months time.

SEE MORE: Major boost for Liverpool and Tottenham as £35m-rated target rejects move to La Liga giants

As per Calciomercato, he has a €28m release clause in place, but after talks between Tottenham and Roma, they are still short of that having made a €20m offer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to compromise and allow their centre-half to move for less, while it’s also suggested that Alderweireld has already agreed on personal terms and will earn €3m-a-season over a four-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the move naturally won’t go through unless there is an agreement between the two clubs, and so time will tell if Tottenham are willing to green light an exit for €20m, or if they insist on the release clause being activated.

If they are keen on finding a solution to the situation, they may want to consider it carefully before dismissing Roma’s offer, as it’s added in the report from Calciomercato that the Italian giants have a Plan B in the form of Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini.

It’s said there is an agreement in principle for the centre-half worth €24m, and so Roma seem to be in a comfortable position knowing that they will bolster their defensive ranks one way or another.

It of course comes after the exit of Kostas Manolas who joined Napoli earlier this month, and so new coach Paulo Fonseca will want that key void filled before the new campaign to ensure that his side have a solid foundation on which to build and to go out and win games with a tight backline.