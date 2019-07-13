“They have no intention of selling him” – Barcelona superstar’s agent confirms ace is going nowhere this summer amid transfer links

Philippe Coutinho’s agent has confirmed very recently that his client will not be sold by Barcelona this summer amid reports linking him with a move away.

Coutinho has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs this summer, with one of these being his former side Liverpool as per Mundo Deportivo, a move that would be a sensational one should it actually happen.

Both Man United and PSG have also been linked with making a move for the Brazilian international according to the Metro, however following these words from his agent, it looks like Coutinho will be going nowhere this summer.

Speaking to the Telegraph about Coutinho’s future, his agent Kia Joorabchian stated “I was told they have no intention of selling him, that Barcelona have not spoken to anyone and that stories to the contrary are simply not true”.

Given these select words from his agent, it looks like Barca fans are going to get to watch Coutinho try and redeem himself this year following a disappointing past 12 months.

Coutinho endured a poor campaign with the Blaugrana last year, as his lacklustre form meant that he struggled to hold down a first team place under Ernesto Valverde.

The former Liverpool man only managed to bag a combined seven goals and assists in La Liga last term, a total that is just one more than teammate and defender Gerard Pique.

Barca could’ve done with selling Coutinho this summer in order to raise funds for other transfers, however given this recent information, it looks as if the club never had any intention of getting rid of him in the first place.