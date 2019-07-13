Valverde won’t green light Barcelona star’s exit in swap deal for superstar signing

Speculation continues to link Barcelona with a swoop for Neymar this summer, but there is one player who Ernesto Valverde isn’t reportedly willing to sacrifice for the Brazilian.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but the manner of their exit in the Champions League and their Copa del Rey final defeat left two major red marks on the campaign.

SEE MORE: Video: Antoine Griezmann makes passionate vow to Barcelona fans in first words since €120m move

In turn, reinforcements are expected to arrive this summer to ensure that they have a more successful season next time round, with Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann already being officially announced.

As noted by Calciomercato, via Sport, Neymar is now said to be the next target for the reigning La Liga champions, although the two European giants have yet to reach an agreement over a transfer.

It’s added that while Clement Lenglet is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain in a potential swap deal, Valverde has no interest in losing his centre-half and it’s not surprising given he established a key partnership with Gerard Pique in the heart of the backline last season.

Barcelona still have Samuel Umtiti and youngster Jean-Clair Todibo in that department to offer quality depth and competition, and so losing Lenglet wouldn’t be a disaster.

Nevertheless, it’s added that despite PSG and Thomas Tuchel’s eagerness to prise the French defender away from their European rivals, it’s unlikely to happen as Valverde won’t be convinced to let him leave.

In turn, if a return to Spain is to materialise for Neymar this summer, they’ll have to find an alternative deal, perhaps involving players other than Lenglet.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona have already splashed out €75m+ on De Jong, while the Guardian note that they paid Griezmann’s €120m release clause.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen just how much money is left in the bank to splash out on new signings, especially for a player like Neymar who will no doubt command a hefty figure.