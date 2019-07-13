Video: Marcus Rashford produces classy finish to break deadlock for Man Utd vs Perth Glory

Marcus Rashford will be hoping to have a big season for Man Utd this year, and he made an ideal start with a goal against Perth Glory.
The Red Devils are in Australia for their pre-season tour, stepping up their fitness levels and tactical plans ahead of the new campaign.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a strong starting line-up for the encounter, although they had to wait until the second half for a breakthrough.
It came in style in the end though, as seen in the video below, as Rashford swivelled in the box and produced an excellent left-footed finish which was driven into the opposite corner.
Solskjaer will be delighted to see the England international get up and running, as he may well have a major role to play in leading the Man Utd line in the upcoming season.
Marcus Rashford’s goal to make it 1-0
pic.twitter.com/0prozVS7oA
— DILLINGER ? (@DillanMUFC) July 13, 2019
Marcus Rashford finds the net.?#ManUnited 1-0 #PerthGlory pic.twitter.com/nVjPuZWSFW
— Alex Giannousis (@alexdegia) July 13, 2019