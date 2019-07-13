Video: Mason Mount scores brilliantly composed goal for Chelsea in pre-season clash

Back from his loan spell with Derby County last season, Mason Mount appears to be ready to try and make his mark at Chelsea this year.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign under Frank Lampard last season, despite the Rams falling agonisingly short of promotion from the Championship.

Now the pair will look to recreate that at Stamford Bridge, with Lampard being appointed Maurizio Sarri’s successor earlier this month.

The 41-year-old is busy getting a close look at his players in pre-season, and Mount certainly didn’t disappoint against St. Patrick’s Athletics, as seen in the video below.

The youngster showed a brilliant first touch to gather the ball in the box, and kept his composure to slot the ball home and break the deadlock for the Blues.

Emerson Palmieri bagged a second as Chelsea continued to impress, and Lampard will certainly hope that the goals keep coming to build confidence and morale ahead of the new season.