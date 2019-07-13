Video: Olivier Giroud scores fantastic solo goal to hand Chelsea 4-0 lead vs St Patrick’s in pre-season friendly

Olivier Giroud sent a message to Frank Lampard this afternoon, as the Frenchman bagged a fine solo effort for Chelsea to wrap up a 4-0 win for his side against St Patrick’s.

Having already been 3-0 up, the Blues then bagged a fourth just minutes from full-time, with Giroud taking matters into his own hands to score a fine individual effort.

After picking up the ball around the half-way line, Giroud stormed towards St Patricks’ goal, beating two players in the process, before slotting home with his left foot.

It was a great solo goal from the Frenchman, one that is surely going to make Lampard take note ahead of the new season.