West Ham set asking price for midfielder wanted in Serie A

West Ham are reportedly demanding £10 million for Equatoguinean midfielder Pedro Obiang who has attracted interest from Serie A.

The 27-year old has been a part of West Ham since 2015 and has made 116 appearances for the club so far. Last season, Obiang made 29 appearances across all competitions, providing an assist against Everton.

There’s a very good chance Obiang may not feature much for West Ham in the upcoming season. The Hammers already have the likes of Mark Noble and Declan Rice and with Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez returning from injury, Obiang’s chances of being a regular under Manuel Pellegrini next season seem very slim.

Obiang’s performances for West Ham have attracted interest from Serie A clubs Sassuolo and Bologna according to the Sun. The Sun also claims that the Hammers are demanding £10 million for Obiang.

Given that there are very low chances of playing regular first-team football with West Ham next season, a move away from the club could help Obiang who played for Sampdoria previously.

Selling Obiang could also bring in some funds for West Ham who will want to sign more players during the transfer window. The Hammers have already signed Pablo Fornals,