When Antoine Griezmann will be presented as a Barcelona player; Full schedule of €120m signing’s unveiling

Barcelona officially confirmed the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid on Friday, and the Frenchman is all set to be unveiled this weekend.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Catalan giants have splashed out €120m to meet his release clause, adding another marquee name to coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad in the process.

While questions will be raised over how the 28-year-old fits into the Barcelona starting line-up given the presence of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and others, the more immediate focus will be on his welcome to the Nou Camp.

Barca fans won’t have long to wait to get their first glimpse of him posing in the club’s new shirt for the 2019/20 campaign, as the reigning La Liga champions have confirmed the full schedule for his unveiling across Saturday and Sunday.

As noted on their official site, Griezmann will arrive in Barcelona on Saturday night where he will have his first photo shoot at around 9pm local time.

However, Sunday will see all the formalities wrapped up, as he will sign his new contract and be presented at a press conference on Sunday night.

It’s an exciting time for the Spanish giants as they will hope that they’ve added a player capable of making a big difference in their pursuit of major honours moving forward.

From the way in which they crashed out of the Champions League to their defeat in the Copa del Rey final last season, they were two huge red marks against the campaign and so Valverde and the squad will both be under pressure to respond this coming season to compete on multiple fronts.