Man Utd are reportedly set to end their interest in Mario Lemina as they feel Southampton are using them to spark a bidding war.

The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements this summer after their bitterly disappointing campaign last time out, which saw them end up outside the top four in the Premier League and trophyless.

As noted by BBC Sport, they’ve splashed out £50m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a further £15m on Daniel James so far this summer, but it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t be dragged into a situation where the Premier League giants are paying over the odds for their targets.

According to The Sun, the Norwegian tactician is growing frustrated with agents trying to build interest in their clients, which in turn has led to increasing price-tags as it’s suggested that Southampton are using United to try and spark a £30m bidding war for Lemina with Arsenal also interested.

It’s added that could ultimately end up putting United off from making a swoop, as Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield ahead of the new campaign following Ander Herrera’s exit on a free transfer at the end of last month.

It seems impossible for business to be done these days without dealings being under the microscope of the media who have untapped information into negotiations over price-tags and salaries, and that is why Solskjaer is seemingly becoming frustrated as it could price Man Utd out of making the signings that he wants to take them forward.

Time will tell if Lemina still has a shot at moving to Old Trafford, but perhaps with question marks still being raised over Paul Pogba’s future, as noted by the Metro, that could force their hand and push them into making a move to fill another major void.