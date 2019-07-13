Why Romelu Lukaku isn’t even in Man Utd squad for pre-season friendly clash

Man Utd announced their starting XI and bench for the pre-season game against Perth Glory on Saturday, but there was no place for Romelu Lukaku.

As noted by BBC Sport, speculation has been rife about his future at Old Trafford amid interest from Inter, although it’s suggested in that report that he could stay with the Red Devils.

It comes off the back a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Belgian international last season, as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances, while it was a year to forget for the club as a whole as they failed to secure Champions League qualification and ended up empty-handed.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring a more direct approach with pace up front, it has raised question marks over Lukaku’s future, although the report above suggests that United’s £75m valuation of the 26-year-old will put the Italian giants off.

Nevertheless, the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely against Perth Glory raised eyebrows, but as noted by Evening Standard reporter James Robson in his tweet below, it’s suggested that Lukaku has been rested for the outing.

That seems questionable given it’s the first game of pre-season and so the last thing fans want to hear is a player needing to be rested at this stage, and it will undoubtedly lead to more speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Rob Dawson has suggested since that it could be down to a minor injury problem, as seen below.

For Solskjaer though, the focus will be on the game and those featuring, while the Norwegian tactician may well face questions relating to transfer activity after the game in his post-match interviews.

No Lukaku in #MUFC squad tonight. Hearing he's been rested – which is interesting at the start of pre-season