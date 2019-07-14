£89M-rated superstar threatens to see out contract with Euro giants amid Manchester United interest

Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi has warned the club that he could go on strike for the next two years, amid reports Man United are interested in signing him.

Yesterday, Inter confirmed on Twitter that Icardi has returned home from their training camp in Lugano, with the club also stating that the Argentine will not be coming on their pre-season tour of Asia.

.@MauroIcardi rientrerà oggi a Milano dal ritiro di Lugano.

Il club e l’attaccante argentino hanno preso questa decisione di comune accordo.

Icardi proseguirà il suo percorso di ricondizionamento atletico nei prossimi giorni e non prenderà parte al Summer Tour in Asia#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) July 13, 2019

And now, it seems like this saga has taken another turn, with the player apparently threatening to go on strike.

According to La Repubblica, via Football Italia, Icardi has seemingly threatened to go on strike with the Italian giants, stating “I’ll stay here for two years, take my salary and I won’t move”.

Given these words, it looks Icardi is willing to go on strike and see out his deal with the club for the next two seasons, something that’ll be music to United’s ears.

According to the Express, the Red Devils are keen on signing the forward, with Don Balon stating that Inter are after €100M (£89M) for the striker’s signature.

Should Icardi end up going on strike with Inter, it’ll surely be good news for United, as you’d have thought the club would be willing to sell the player rather than let him rot on the sidelines and continue to pick up a wage.

United could definitely do with a clinical striker like Icardi in their starting XI, as the Red Devils have shown these past few years that their attacking options could do with bolstering.

Solskjaer’s side managed to bag 65 Premier League goals last season, a total that is just nine more than 14th-placed Bournemouth managed.

If Icardi does end up sitting on the sidelines in the near future, we would be far from surprised to see United make a move for him, especially if the information in the Express’ report is anything to go off.