Arsenal given warning about pursuing potential £100million transfer

Former Arsenal ace Stewart Robson has fired a warning to his old club about pursuing the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Taking a slightly different view from most pundits who’ve discussed this potential deal, Robson believes Zaha would not be worth the kind of money Palace are asking of him.

Widely regarded as one of the trickiest wingers in the Premier League, Zaha has been linked with a move away for as much as £100million this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Robson, however, is quoted in the piece as explaining that he feels a club like Palace is Zaha’s true level after flopping at Manchester United earlier in his career.

“The worry for me is there’s talk of Aubameyang being sold so they can get money to buy other players,” Robson told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“And then they’ve made ridiculous offers for Zaha which Crystal Palace say is disgusting and not right.

“Zaha, having seeing him at the African Cup of Nations, Crystal Palace I think is his level.

“He’s a good player at Crystal Palace, he tried at Manchester United.

“If Arsenal bought him for a lot of money, I don’t think he’d be a success.”

This seems a tad harsh on the 26-year-old, but it’s almost irrelevant anyway as Arsenal surely cannot afford him.

Gunners fans will hope their club can find an alternative, however, as upgrades on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are surely needed if Unai Emery is to get this team back into the top four.