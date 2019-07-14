Arsenal ready to try £36million transfer offer that Euro giants would find hard to turn down

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay as much as £36million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez this summer.

And according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, that is a fee Los Blancos would find it difficult to say no to, in what sounds hugely encouraging from a Gunners point of view.

Vazquez has been a useful squad player for Real Madrid down the years, even if he’s never been a regular starter or essential part of this star-studded side.

Arsenal would surely still benefit from having more options in attack, as well as an experienced and proven winner on their books.

Vazquez has won a host of major honours in his time at the Bernabeu, playing his part in three Champions League final victories, and the 2016/17 La Liga title.

The Spaniard would surely play more regularly at Arsenal and get a chance to show what he’s capable of, providing ammunition for lethal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Both could surely benefit from better service from out wide after poor seasons from Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last term.