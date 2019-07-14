Unai Emery left Arsenal colleague dismayed with one major transfer blunder

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reportedly left former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat dismayed with his decision to go into the transfer market for Denis Suarez.

The midfielder had a hugely disappointing loan spell at the Emirates Stadium in the second half of last season, and it’s baffling to try to work out why Emery went for him, seemingly against Mislintat’s advice.

According to the Times, the German was not keen on Suarez, and wanted to see Emery promote two home-grown youngsters in Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock instead of signing Suarez.

With hindsight, it’s easy to see this was a mistake by the Arsenal manager, though in fairness at the time it would have been hard to predict the Spaniard’s injury troubles that ended his time with the club early.

Still, the Times’ report paints a pretty grim picture of the situation at AFC as they struggle to get players in when they so desperately need to improve on a squad that missed out on the top four last season.