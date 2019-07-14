(Photo) Arsenal star aims dig at team-mate over transfer saga

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has aimed a subtle dig at club captain Laurent Koscielny on Instagram.
See the image below, which shows Aubameyang liking a post from AFTV heavily criticising Koscielny over the saga surrounding his future this summer.
Arsenal fans will surely feel much the same way as Aubameyang here, with the behaviour of their long-serving centre-back appearing thoroughly unprofessional.
An official statement from the club didn’t sound too happy either as they responded to the Frenchman neglecting to travel with the Gunners for pre-season.
Meanwhile, Koscielny has been linked with Ligue 1 club Bordeaux by the Daily Mirror, and even with Barcelona by Don Balon.