Celtic star could end his career in Glasgow amid talk of new contract and surprise position change

It’s rare to see one of Celtic’s best players stay at the club his entire career.

Usually, stars want to make the move to a bigger league, or drop off and are made to depart after a number of years. However now, James Forrest looks set to buck that trend.

The Sun have reported that Forrest is looking to sign a new contract, one that could see him end his career with the Glasgow-based side.

It’s fairly surprising news, given that he signed a new contract last September, one that tied him down with Celtic until 2022 as per the Sun.

The National have also reported that Neil Lennon sees Forrest moving inside to play as a number 10 over the next few years. This news of a possible position change is a bit surprising, but Lennon clearly feels he could pull it off.

In regards to a potential position change for Forrest, Lennon stated “we’ll gauge it and speak to him about it, because I quick like him in that [10] position. He’s got that change of pace that in that position can kill people”.

The evolution of Forrest has been incredible over the past few years. When he initially broke through at Celtic, he was seen as having electric pace on the wing, but often lacking an end product.

Brendan Rodgers helped improve his game massively, and aided him in the player’s attempt to discover his goal-scoring form.

Its remarkable when you consider that 25 of Forrest’s 48 league goals have come since 2016, which is when Rodgers took over at Celtic.

This potential move inside to be a ‘number 10’ is a curious one however, as Forrest is lethal when running at players and getting in behind.

If he were to play as a 10, he would be expected to take on more play-making duties, and may even have to drop deeper.

Given his recent scoring form however, he could prove to be more suited to playing at striker, if he does in fact end up moving inside after all.