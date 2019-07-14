Frank Lampard makes exciting prediction about Chelsea youngster

In a season of change at Chelsea, new manager and club legend, Frank Lampard, has heaped a ton of praise in the direction of incoming arrival Christian Pulisic, as the American joins from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic has been on international duty during the last month as the United States co-hosted the 2019 Gold Cup, finishing as runners-up to old rivals Mexico in last Sunday’s final, with Lampard confirming that Pulisic is to join his Chelsea team-mates in training this Tuesday, just nine days after the end of the tournament, Goal reports.

And in discussing the highly-rated 20-year-old, Lampard made the exciting prediction that he’s going to be a big signing for the Blues.

“Christian joins us on Tuesday, he’s had a short break, but he wanted to get back with us quickly, which I certainly appreciate,” he said.

“I appreciate that [coming straight off the Gold Cup], It’s how I would have been.”

“It’s a big move for him to a huge club. He’s a top young player. He’s only going to go one way in terms of his career – he’s going to go up and be a big signing for Chelsea. I hope so. I look forward to working with him.

“It’s important we start the season as well as we can. I know we have injuries – people back at Cobham now that are influential players for us at similar positions, so we’ll need him.”

Lampard wasn’t the only Chelsea representative voicing his admiration about Pulisic’s commitment, with Brazilian centre-back David Luiz also laying praise at the American’s feet, also reported by Goal.

“Pulisic is another top player, top talent, and young, he just finished the last tournament very well, trying to do the best for the USA. For sure we’re going to wait for him here to help him develop as soon as possible,” Luiz said.

Pulisic shone for the USA in the Gold Cup with three goals and three assists, steering them to the final and Chelsea have already begun their pre-season with two games in Ireland against Bohemians and St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Chelsea open their Premier League campaign with a huge game against Manchester United on August 11th and continue their preparations for the season by travelling to Japan next week for matches against Kawasaki Frontale and Spanish giants Barcelona.

Pulisic may well be in line for his first minutes in a Chelsea shirt during the Japanese double-header as Chelsea gear up for their first season since Eden Hazard’s departure.