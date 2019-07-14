Medical today or tomorrow: £63m star close to finalising move, £135m buy-out clause gives Man United hope of future transfer

Juventus have reportedly won the race for the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in what could be one of the most exciting moves of the summer.

The Netherlands international is a hugely exciting talent who’s been linked with a whole host of leading European sides this summer, among those Manchester United, as noted by BBC Sport.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport now believe a move to Juventus is all but done for De Ligt, who is preparing to have his medical today or tomorrow and who will, rather interestingly, be given a release clause worth roughly £135million in his contract as he joins for around £63m before add-ons and bonuses.

While this is more than double what the likes of United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could have got him for if they’d won the transfer battle this summer, it does surely point towards another transfer saga in the near future.

If De Ligt continues to improve at the remarkable rate he’s shown in his career so far, the 19-year-old could be well worth £135m in a few years’ time, while many of the clubs mentioned by BBC Sport and others should have little trouble paying that clause.

For now, however, this is a huge statement signing by Juventus to follow up other recent exciting deals such as last summer’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and a big-name free transfer move for Aaron Ramsey this year.