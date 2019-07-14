Premier League giants Arsenal have edged closer to securing the signing of one of their top targets, the Gunners may have finally solved their defensive issues.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have made a £25m bid to Celtic for talented youngster Kieran Tierney, the left-back has been heavily linked with the Gunners this summer and it looks as though a move to the Emirates Stadium is imminent.

If the deal goes through it will be the biggest in the history of Scottish football.

It’s understood that the north London club had a £15m bid rejected by the Scottish giants last month, the Gunners’ latest bid should be enough to secure Tierney’s signing as per The Times, Celtic’s price tag for the ace is £25m.

Arsenal are in desperate need of landing defensive reinforcements this summer, the Gunners leaked goals last season and Unai Emery is in the market for a new left-back following Sead Kolasinac’s unflattering performances last season.

Tierney is certainly one of the best young full-back’s in the UK, the 22-year-old has managed to make 167 appearances – including 41 in Europe, for his boyhood club.

The star’s impressive performances have also seen him win 12 caps for Scotland, the talented ace is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents to come out of the Highlands in recent years.

Arsenal have the chance to bring in a ready-made fix to their left-back problem in Tierney, from a neutral perspective it will be interesting to see how Tierney fares in the Premier League, will the Scottish star have what it takes to perform on the biggest stage?

Arsenal fans shouldn’t get too excited though, as a quick look into the youngster’s injury record is a massive worry for the Gunners – the north London club haven’t had the best of luck with keeping their most important stars on the pitch in recent years.

The National reported yesterday that Tierney could be out for around a month or so after an old injury started to give him trouble.