Chelsea seem to have found a potential suitor for one of their out of favour stars, these European giants are considering a loan move for the Blues misfit.

According to Goal, European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain are considering a season-long loan move for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, it’s understood that the French giants’ offer for the star will include an option to make the deal permanent.

Chelsea splashed the cash to land the Frenchman in the summer of 2017, as per BBC Sport, the Blues parted with £40m to sign the star from Monaco – despite high expectations following the midfielder’s inclusion on the Champions League Team of the Season in the campaign prior, Bakayoko seriously struggled for the Blues and was quickly cast aside.

According to an earlier report from Get French Football News via RMC Sport, PSG have already made contact with Bakayoko’s representatives over a potential move, the Parisians will be well placed in their hunt to land the ace as transfer chief Leonardo brought the midfielder to AC Milan last season.

After a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge, Bakayoko heading to AC Milan on loan last season, the Frenchman managed to get back into his groove with the Italian giants but the San Siro outfit turned down the chance to sign the star permanently.

It’s not yet known whether new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sees the midfielder as a part of his plans, it seems wise for the Blues to at least give the Frenchman a chance in preseason – and if his performances are below-par, the west London club can allow him to join PSG.

Should PSG make an official approach for Bakayoko, it will be hard for the 24-year-old to turn down a move, the Chelsea outcast hails from Paris and the chance to move to his hometown club would be a very attractive opportunity.

Bakayoko told French outlet L’Equipe that he “would like to play for PSG one day”.

