Chelsea could face a battle to keep hold of one of their biggest talents, the Blues will be subjected to a stunning bid from these European giants for the ace.

According to the Daily Mail, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, the German giants are preparing a stunning bid of £45m for the Blues sensation.

Bayern’s new bid represents a £10m increase on the offer they submitted to the Stamford Bridge outfit in the January transfer window, it’s understood that the Bavarians remain fixed on their pursuit of the 18-year-old sensation – despite new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard revealing that Hudson-Odoi will be central to his plans for the Blues.

Hudson-Odoi could find it hard to ignore Bayern’s advances, the report highlights that the German giants are willing to make the ace a centrepiece of their rebuild following the departures of legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

Hudson-Odoi is currently recovering from the massive setback he suffered in April, according to The Independent, the teenage sensation could be facing a total of up to six months out.

Chelsea still have the difficult task of convincing the winger to commit his future to the Blues, Hudson-Odoi only has a year left on his current contract – giving clubs in Europe the chance to agree a pre-contract with him next January.

Hudson-Odoi has a difficult choice on his hands this summer, the star will have the chance to be a crucial first-team player for Chelsea next season; but the rare opportunity to be a the forefront of a massive rebuild at a club as big as Bayern could turn his head.

The 18-year-old will be raring to get back out there after his heartbreaking injury setback towards the end of last season, the talented winger will be hoping to showcase his talents as soon as he returns to the field – putting him in the frame to win back his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Hudson-Odoi is certainly one of the brightest English talents around, Three Lions will just be hoping that the star gets the opportunity to play as much as possible – whether thats in England or Germany.