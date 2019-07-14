Talks held: Arsenal chief Edu working to rival Manchester United for exciting transfer

Arsenal’s new technical director Edu has reportedly held talks over sealing the transfer of Brazilian winger Everton Soares.

The 23-year-old has shone for current club Gremio and for the Brazilian national team, for whom he had a starring role as they won Copa America this summer.

Edu has just left a role with Brazil for Arsenal, and Globo Esporte claim he’s used his links with the national side to try to bring Everton to the Emirates Stadium.

A tricky, pacey winger with an eye for goal, Everton has also recently been linked with Manchester United in a report from the Daily Mirror.

It makes sense that the young attacker could soon head for a major European league after looking too good to stay in Brazil.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd need a player of his type, with Unai Emery surely desperate for an upgrade on under-performers like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United, meanwhile, need to replace Alexis Sanchez and may also see Everton as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.