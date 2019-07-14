Arenal are planning to send one of their biggest talents out on loan this summer, the ace’s departure will leave the Gunners short-staffed in this key area.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are planning to send talented youngster Eddie Nketiah out on loan this summer, it’s understood that several Premier League and Championship outfits are interested in the 20-year-old, Lee Johnson’s Bristol City are currently leading the race to sign the England youth international.

It’s understood that the north London club believe that it is in their best interests to give Nketiah a good opportunity to get a full season under his belt in England’s second tier; rather than waiting on the sidelines to be a given a bit-part role for the Gunners.

Nketiah made his senior debut for the Gunners during Arsene Wenger’s final season, the exciting attacker showcased his talents by scoring for Arsenal during their Europa League campaign.

Unfortunately, Nketiah wasn’t afforded the same first-team opportunities by Unai Emery – after his breakout season the attacker only managed nine appearances last campaign.

The England youth international stuck to his guns and focused on getting his business done though as he managed to star for Arsenal in youth Premier League – Nketiah managed to score an impressive nine goals and provided four assists in 10 Premier League 2 appearances.

Nketiah’s eye for the back of the net has been noticed by the England setup, the ace has been capped at Under-16 to Under-21s level for the Three Lions.

Nketiah has a very impressive record of 21 goals in 25 appearances for England’s youth sides, it looks as though the ace is ready for some first-team action and there’s no doubt that a manager like Lee Johnson would be prepared to place some responsibility on the youngster’s shoulders if he was to move to Bristol City.

Unai Emery should be careful though as loaning Nketiah out would leave Arsenal with just starting stars Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club’s only natural strikers next season.

Emery will be forced to call on some of the Gunners’ academy strikers like Tyreece John-Jules in order to give his star duo a rest.