Real Madrid look to bolster funds for potential Manchester United transfer raid with surprise sale

Colombian captain James Rodriguez is edging closer to a stay in Madrid as he prepares to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for the Estadio Metropolitano in a surprise move.

According to Anton Meana of Cadena SER, James wants to remain in the Spanish capital and has told Real Madrid that he wants a move to the red and white half of the city to join Atletico Madrid.

?Informa @antonmeana ?La salida más factible de las que pueden reportar mucho dinero es la de James. El colombiano tiene claro que quiere jugar en el Atlético ?Bale aguanta el pulso y por ahora lo va ganando ? Mañana llega Isco a Montreal https://t.co/NWH3x8Spij — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) July 13, 2019

James spent the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons on loan with the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich and despite Bayern losing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben this summer, the Bavarians haven’t followed up on their relationship with James. Napoli were also said to be interested, but were pushing for a loan-deal with an option to buy at it’s conclusion, which Real were not to keen on, according to AS.

Atletico have since moved into pole position with James’ preference to stay in Madrid a key selling point, whilst Real Madrid are looking to get a straight fee and are willing to do business with Atleti to do so.

Real have valued James at €42million and his sale would assist them in their pursuits of Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, who the Express have linked with Los Blancos. This comes after an already expensive summer window for the Spanish giants which has seen them welcome: Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Brazilian prospect Rodrygo Goes.

This development could end up being a worry for Manchester United fans in terms of their hopes of keeping Pogba, as Real have a history of signing the big names they want, and may now have the kind of budget to get a deal done.