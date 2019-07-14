Arsenal handed significant transfer boost after decision by Manchester United

Arsenal look to have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina as Manchester United reportedly distance themselves from a deal.

The Red Devils do not seem particularly interested in signing the Gabon international despite the fact that he is looking set to leave the St Mary’s Stadium this summer, according to ESPN.

Although ESPN do not mention Arsenal, the Gunners have been strongly linked with Lemina by football.london, who have detailed precisely how he might fit into Unai Emery’s plans.

If United have ruled themselves out of the running, that surely helps Arsenal a great deal if they decide to step up their interest in the 25-year-old.

Emery could do with adding a versatile midfielder to his squad, with Lemina looking capable of doing a job either in a defensive role, or further forward, whilst also being a potential option at right-back, according to football.london.

United may well feel they could do better than Lemina, who hasn’t exactly set the world alight at Southampton, despite his obvious potential.