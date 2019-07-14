Liverpool dealt transfer blow as £45M target admits he hopes to stay with current club for “many years”

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, after the player confirmed that he hopes to stay with Real Betis long into the future.

According to a report from Mucho Deporte, Liverpool are in the hunt for the Betis defender, whose contract with the La Liga side contains a big €50M (£45M) release clause.

However, it looks like the Reds are going to fail in their pursuit of the left-back if the player’s recent words are anything to go off.

As per Inside Futbol, when speaking about his future with Betis to Radio Marca Malaga, Firpo stated “I am at Betis now, it is the team in my heart and I hope to be here for many years”, words that will not come as good news for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool could definitely do with signing a back-up to Andy Robertson this summer given the fact that they’ve just lost Alberto Moreno after his deal with the club expired.

Firpo showed last year that he’s got bags of potential and ability in his locker, with the defender playing a key role for a Betis side that, for the large part, were very impressive.

Albeit Firpo’s release clause stands at around £45M, it would’ve been a good price to sign him from Liverpool’s point of view, especially when you consider the player is just 22 years old.

However, following his words, it looks like LFC will have to look elsewhere…