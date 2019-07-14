Liverpool loanee explains how increased exposure could earn him transfer to “another big club”

Given the money involved in the Premier League and the demands for immediate success, it’s no surprise to see young players looking to leave and play first team football elsewhere.

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has been speaking to The Sun about his experiences of playing in France last year, and the increase in exposure that playing for a club like Rangers could give him.

In regards to playing abroad, Ojo said “When you play abroad you get more exposure and more game time. There are opportunities when you play abroad in the Bundesliga or in France and you do well for a season you can get a move to another big club.”

He also spoke positively about the prospect of playing for Rangers, stating that the club “are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Playing in the Europa League gives exposure and it gives players the chance to do well and also for the club.”

He can take inspiration for Ryan Kent, who was outstanding for Rangers last season and ended the season by winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of The Year award.

The Express have since reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Kent as being part of his first team plans going into the new season

Ojo looked impressive on his debut for Rangers in their Europa League victory over St Joseph’s last week. He scored a fine goal and looked positive when on the ball.

He’s only appeared in eight league games for Liverpool since signing for the Reds back in 2011, so it’s clear to see why he might be looking at a possible future move, as he seemingly looks to make a step-up in his career.

Ojo didn’t exactly set Ligue 1 alight for Reims last year, as he failed to find the net in 15 games for the French side.