Liverpool make SENSATIONAL £88M offer for superstar as club look to BEAT Man United to transfer

Liverpool are said to have made an offer for Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho, with the club seemingly looking to beat Man United to the midfielder’s signature.

Coutinho left the Reds in January 2018 in order to seal a move to the Nou Camp, however the Brazilian’s career has taken a turn for the worst since then.

During his time in Spain, Coutinho has struggled to adapt to life in La Liga, with the player failing to cement his place in Barca’s starting XI since his move from Anfield 18 months ago.

And now, sensationally, it looks like the player could be offered a way back to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Reds have submitted a two-year loan offer to Barcelona for Coutinho, with the club also including an option to sign him for £88M on a permanent basis at the end of the spell.

Following this news, it seems like Liverpool are set to rival Man United in the race to sign Coutinho this summer, as the Red Devils have been linked with making a move for him as per Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho was absolutely brilliant for Liverpool during his time on Merseyside, thus we can see why they’re so keen to bring him back this summer despite his poor form with the Blaugrana.

Will Klopp’s side succeed in their attempts to beat United to Coutinho’s signature? Looks like only time will tell…