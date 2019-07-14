Liverpool star hangs up the phone on potential £150million transfer to Champions League giants

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reported to have personally snubbed a transfer approach from Real Madrid this summer.

The Egypt international has been mentioned as one of Los Blancos’ numerous attacking targets, along with his Reds team-mate Sadio Mane, according to Diario Gol.

Still, the report claims Salah hung up the phone on Madrid as he’s not currently looking for a move away from Anfield, while it’s also claimed he hasn’t forgiven Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 Champions League final.

This is similar to a claim made by the Daily Mirror earlier this summer, which stated Salah was valued at around £150million by the likes of Real and Juventus, but feels the timing is wrong for leaving Merseyside.

However, the Mirror suggested LFC fans may still have some cause for concern in the near future as the 27-year-old is ready to review his situation again next summer.

Salah has been a huge success in his two years at Liverpool, winning the Champions League, PFA Player of the Year and two Golden boots in that time.

It’s clear the former Roma man is one of the finest attacking players on the planet and could shine for almost any top club.

Liverpool fans can be relieved to hear that, for now at least, he is happy where he is.